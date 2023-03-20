Runaway Moon Theatre has workshops planned in Salmon Arm and Armstrong for the public to create trees to be used in Earth Day parades, April 22, 2023 in Armstrong and Salmon Arm. (Photo contributed)

Want to be a tree?: Runaway Moon’s Earth Day plans for Shuswap rooted in woods

Walk of the Woods tree-making workshops for public scheduled for Salmon Arm, Armstrong

Wondering about the Walk of the Woods and how you can become a tree in the parade?

Runaway Moon Theatre based in Grindrod will be holding free public work bees in both Armstrong and Salmon Arm, where you can help make tree costumes, for yourself or for someone else to wear.

No tree-making experience necessary.

They’ll be working with cardboard and paper-based materials, and with fabric as well. If you’re able to come two or more times you’ll be able to make something more elaborate.

Sessions are:

•March 29, 30, and 31 (during March Break) 11 – 4, at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm,

•April 1 and 2, 10-3, at the Seniors Activity Centre in Armstrong (across from the Credit Union),

•April 8, 10-3, in Armstrong at the Seniors Activity Centre,

•April 9, 11-4 in Salmon Arm at Song Sparrow Hall,

•April 15, 10-3, in at Armstrong Seniors Activity Centre, and

•April 16, 10-3, Salmon Arm Arts Centre and Gallery, downstairs.

You can attend in either or both communities.

Students at Shiyaya School and M.V. Beattie School are making tree costumes in their classes, in preparation for a Walk of the Woods in Enderby. South Canoe students are making costumes as well.

The community work bees are in preparation to be part of Earth Day events on April 22 in both Salmon Arm and Armstrong.

If you’d like to be in the walk, show up on the weekend April 15 and 16. They’ll find your costume and there will be practise moving as trees. Two visiting artists, both of whom are expert stilt-walking teachers, will be on hand should you be inclined to be an extra tall tree!

People of all ages – adults, youth and children (accompanied by adults) are welcome.

(Submitted)

newsroom@saobserver.net
Earth Day

