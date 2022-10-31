Water inspires upcoming exhibit at Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Water is the source of inspiration and creation that will be flowing through the Salmon Arm Art Gallery for its upcoming exhibition.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the gallery unveils Séwllkwe (Secwepemctsin for water), an open exhibition featuring 2D works by artists of all ages on the theme of water. Refreshments and snacks will be available for the opening.

Special to the exhibition is Uninterrupted. This cinematic spectacle immerses audiences in the waters of the Adams River during the 2010 salmon run. The 24-minute piece was originally projected across Vancouver’s Cambie Bridge. Now a virtual reality (VR) experience, four headsets will be included in the exhibition from Nov. 8 to Dec. 10, when the exhibition concludes.

“Water is sacred. In Canada, and especially in the Secwépemc region, water is plentiful and we rarely consider its value as an integral part of all life,” reads a Shuswap District Arts Council media release. “We can be wasteful, we dump toxins into it, we drain it from springs and marshes, we use it to maintain colonial lawns and flower gardens. Yet we recognize that without it, all of earth’s inhabitants would cease to exist. Artists of all ages are featured in this exhibition, and will share their views on how essential this polar molecule is to our health and our culture.”

Art gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursdays until 7. Admission is by donation. Showings of Uninterrupted will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

