‘We are so lucky’: Enthusiastic chorus greets Shuswap Music Festival’s new piano

Piano acquired from owner in Penticton in time for 2023 music festival in April

Rotarians from the Shuswap Rotary Club of Salmon Arm gather in early 2023 to admire the newly arrived Upright Kawai piano at First United Church, which will be used for festival sessions at the Nexus. The club donated the funds for the purchase of the piano to the Shuswap Music Festival Society. (Photo contributed)

The Shuswap Music Festival Society is elated over the arrival of its latest acquisition — a 52-inch Upright Kawai piano.

The full-size upright has the same size string board as a grand piano. Purchased by the society with a generous donation from the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm Shuswap, known as the ‘evening’ club, the piano arrived in late January, in plenty of time for the 2023 Shuswap Music Festival in April.

Jane Hein, a festival society board member, was instrumental in arranging the purchase and delivery of the piano from a private owner in Penticton.

“We are so lucky,” exclaimed Hein. “The piano is in immaculate condition. It’s a very high-end piano.”

The purchase generates a significant cost-saving for the society by eliminating the recurring annual piano rental and moving expenses. Hein said the cost of the piano will be recovered within two years.

The new home for the piano is First United Church. With the piano at the Nexus, festival organizers are assured of offering the full-range of piano categories including duets and other two-piano entries at the festival.

The Upright Kawai has a smaller footprint than the church’s grand piano, making it an ideal option for accompaniments to violin, cello, vocal, musical theatre and choirs. The festival board expressed gratitude to both the Shuswap Rotary Club and the First United Church for their generosity and support.

The 2023 Shuswap Music Festival runs from April 11 to 29. This is the first year since 2019, due to Covid-19 restrictions, that the festival is able to include the full range of disciplines – piano, strings, vocal, choral and band.

Registration for entries closed Jan. 31. The festival culminates with a gala concert showcasing the Best of the Festival. Everyone is invited to attend.

The community festival is made possible through the sponsorship of the three Rotary Clubs of Salmon Arm and generous donations and grants from the Shuswap Community Foundation, the City of Salmon Arm, SASCU, private foundations, local businesses and private donors. Community volunteers are essential to the festival. To learn more and become involved, check the website at www.ShuswapFestival.com.

