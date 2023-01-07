Welcoming 2023 to the Shuswap

The Celebrate Shuswap Society brought in the New Year on a good note. Its New Year’s Eve Bash at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm was a big success, with the jazz and rock n’ roll music from Dave Marfleet’s The Groovineers sparking an enthusiastic response from the crowd. Along with providing a great time, the event raised more than $1,000 for the Coldest Night of the Year, which is sponsored by the Shuswap Food Action Society. On behalf of Celebrate Shuswap, Jim Cooperman expressed gratitude for the support received from all the sponsors. (Jim Cooperman photo)