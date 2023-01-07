The Celebrate Shuswap Society brought in the New Year on a good note. Its New Year’s Eve Bash at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm was a big success, with the jazz and rock n’ roll music from Dave Marfleet’s The Groovineers sparking an enthusiastic response from the crowd. Along with providing a great time, the event raised more than $1,000 for the Coldest Night of the Year, which is sponsored by the Shuswap Food Action Society. On behalf of Celebrate Shuswap, Jim Cooperman expressed gratitude for the support received from all the sponsors. (Jim Cooperman photo)

The Celebrate Shuswap Society brought in the New Year on a good note. Its New Year’s Eve Bash at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm was a big success, with the jazz and rock n’ roll music from Dave Marfleet’s The Groovineers sparking an enthusiastic response from the crowd. Along with providing a great time, the event raised more than $1,000 for the Coldest Night of the Year, which is sponsored by the Shuswap Food Action Society. On behalf of Celebrate Shuswap, Jim Cooperman expressed gratitude for the support received from all the sponsors. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Welcoming 2023 to the Shuswap

The Celebrate Shuswap Society brought in the New Year on a good note. Its New Year’s Eve Bash at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm was a big success, with the jazz and rock n’ roll music from Dave Marfleet’s The Groovineers sparking an enthusiastic response from the crowd. Along with providing a great time, the event raised more than $1,000 for the Coldest Night of the Year, which is sponsored by the Shuswap Food Action Society. On behalf of Celebrate Shuswap, Jim Cooperman expressed gratitude for the support received from all the sponsors. (Jim Cooperman photo)

#Salmon ArmEntertainmentNew Year's

Previous story
Prince Harry’s book exposes grief, war, drugs, family rifts

Just Posted

The Celebrate Shuswap Society brought in the New Year on a good note. Its New Year’s Eve Bash at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm was a big success, with the jazz and rock n’ roll music from Dave Marfleet’s The Groovineers sparking an enthusiastic response from the crowd. Along with providing a great time, the event raised more than $1,000 for the Coldest Night of the Year, which is sponsored by the Shuswap Food Action Society. On behalf of Celebrate Shuswap, Jim Cooperman expressed gratitude for the support received from all the sponsors. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Welcoming 2023 to the Shuswap

A trio of winter swans forage through the old corn maze at O'Keefe Ranch Jan. 5, 2023. (John Gallant Photography)
Swans captured wintering in North Okanagan

There will be an intake for the Construction Craft Worker program on Jan. 30, 2023, with sponsorships for tuition and tools offered to prospective students. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Trades Centre at Okanagan College offers sponsored construction careers

In 2022, the BC Conservation Officer Service completed its ninth consecutive boat safety patrol program. Twenty one patrols were conducted on six priority bodies of water in the North Okanagan and Shuswap. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)
Many lake enthusiasts in North Okanagan, Shuswap break laws over summer