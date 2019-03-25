Brayden DeMorest-Purdy (middle) directs Beyond the Woods, filmed in Westwold recently, alongside Cinematographer Zach Zhao. (Submitted Photo)

Westwold stars in thriller film

Beyond the Woods set to release in June 2019

A small North Okanagan town has captured the spotlight.

Filming recently wrapped up in Westwold for the Nerdy Kid Productions psychological thriller Beyond the Woods.

Written and directed by Vancouver-based Brayden DeMorest-Purdy, the feature film is set to release June 2019.

See also: Okanagan film industry brings in $32 million

“We chose to film in Westwold because of the beautiful landscapes,” said DeMorest-Purdy. “I wanted beauty to surround our characters even though they were going through tragic events. The contrast was interesting to me. Also, the theme of isolation was very influenced.”

The psychological thriller takes place in the year 1993. It follows the interrogation of Detective Reeves who interviews Andrew Bennett (played by Steven Roberts) who is a suspect at play after the death of his wife, and disappearance of her brother Jack (played by Jeff Evans-Todd). The clock ticks down, as the search for Jack is crucial. The odds of survival are against him.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Looking for artwork of historic South Okanagan landmark for exhibition

Just Posted

All regional district fields and ball diamonds closed

Soaking ground leads to closure of CSRD sports fields to prevent damage

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rainy days ahead

Rain in the forecast until Wednesday

Video: Shuswap home to thriving community of beekeepers

Apiary operators share details about how they keep their hives healthy

Sock Hop aims to send dancers back to another time

Writers’ Festival fundraiser springs into step for another year

Snapshot: Shuswap musicians pay tribute to Pete Seeger

Wildwood Productions Group concert shows many sides of singer’s work

VIDEO: ‘Mushroom cloud of smoke’ coming from East Kelowna house fire

Garage is fully involved, say firefighters

B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Woman with knives refused to comply with orders therefore officer used appropriate level of force

‘Bikinishe’ swimwear retailer prompts Better Business Bureau warning

Watchdog has gotten dozens of complaints about company, which has been using fake Vancouver address

Westwold stars in thriller film

Beyond the Woods set to release in June 2019

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

New cougar study may provide answers to increased sightings

Sightings of the animal have doubled in the spring compared to last year in Kelowna

Career fair an open door to opportunity

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Thursday, April 11 in Kelowna

New Okanagan burger restaurant offers gluten-free, meatless options

Bin 4 Burger Lounge is open for business in Kelowna

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A man, woman, two dogs, a cat and kittens made it out safely

Most Read