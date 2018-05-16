Sydney Morton, Reporter for Kelowna Capital News

What to do on a weekend getaway in Osoyoos

Highlights from an ex-local

When planning your next weekend getaway from Kelowna, why not make the short trip down to Osoyoos? Here are some of the best places to make your time there stand out in your memories. Get out of your comfort zone, put down the keyboard and step away from tripadvisor, here are some of the best places to see and be seen from an ex-local.

Food:

1. Start your day off with an iced coffee and breakfast at Jojo’s Cafe on Main St. It’s the best in town, and usually has a line out the door in summer, but it is well worth the wait. The staff make the best espresso and will remember your name after your first visit. Be sure to check the pastry stand to take a sweet treat with you for the road.

2. For Lunch make sure to stop by Sofia’s Mexican food truck, it is the best choice for authentic, delicious Mexican food.

3. For Dinner, be transported to a little piece of Europe at Convivia Bistro Cuisine Italian and French Cuisine in downtown Osoyoos , best kept local secret with a pizza oven and a seasonal menu that never disappoints. It isrecommended to make a reservation in advance.

4. Go on a short drive and cozy up against the glass railing at Miradoro Restaurant at Tinhorn Creek and dine while overlooking the amphitheatre.

Wineries:

The wineries are a short drive just outside of Osoyoos, as you wind down the road you will catch a glimpse of the Okanagan magic.

1. Start your tour off at LaStella Winery where they make all of their wines in a Spanish style, they also offer a variety of olive oils.

2. You have to stop at Maverick and pick up as much wine as you can carry. My favourite is the Ella Premier Cuvée that is the finest sparkling wine done in the area.

3. After Maverick make a B-line for Platinum Bench Estate Winery and Artisan Bread Co. This place is amazing, not only do they make incredible wine, they also bake fresh sourdough bread. Their wine tastings are paired with the bread you will soon be addicted to. Not to fear, they sell it on sight but they sell out fast!

4. After your bread tasting the next winery over is a jewel , The Burrowing Owl Estate Winery is at the end of a long drive way up the vineyard rows. After you taste their award winning wines (the Meritage is a personal favourite) journey over to The Sonara Room, where they showcase the best of the local and seasonal produce. Enjoy the 360 degree view while nibbling on a overflowing charcuterie board and finish your dining experience on a sweet note, with something from the dessert menu.

The Great Outdoors:

1. Hike up Anarchist Mountain and look down on Osoyoos, but be careful of snakes!

2. Take a stroll at Haynes point with your loved ones or your furry friends and enjoy watching the sunset.

For fun:

1. Hide out and from the sun and duck into Unity for Osoyoos focused skate apparel, where souvenirs are actually cool.

2. Get lost for an hour in the seemingly never ending everything store, where there is something for everyone in your family.

3.Find the perfect bathing suit, matching sunglasses and cover-up at this iconic bikini hut.

4.End your day with a late night trip to Rattlesnake Canyon for a round of mini golf and amusement rides.

5. Loved your time in Osoyoos so much that you want to make it permanent? Head down to Art Therapy Corp and get it in ink.

What are your favourite weekend spots in the Okanagan? Do you feel I missed your favourite place in Osoyoos? Let me know.

