Wildlife Wednesday teaches kids about Shuswap wildlife

Tom Brighouse talks to a visiting group of children about grebes and other species that call the Salmon Arm Bay area home on July 4, the first day of Wildlife Wednesdays at the Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre in Marine Park. (File photo)

This summer, kids are invited to learn more about the critters that call Salmon Arm home at the Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre.

Wildlife Wednesdays is a free program that aims to help children engage with the local wildlife.

The program runs at the centre in Marine Peace Park from 10 a.m. to noon until Aug. 29. Each week there will be a different local expert to educate young people about a chosen area of interest. This knowledge will be shared through interactive games, walks and activities.

Three sessions remain in the Wildlife Wednesday program before it wraps up on Aug. 29.

On Aug. 15 Christy Wright will be doing an introduction to bird watching and bird identification. This should involve a nature walk around the bird sanctuary on the Salmon Arm foreshore.

For the Aug. 22 session, Ryon Ready, an archeologist with experience doing research for Haney Heritage Village, will talk about some of the local history of Salmon Arm and some insight into the land. This will involve historical games and a walk.

On Aug. 29 Richard Sim, a retired educator with experience in wildlife education, will be talking about owls. Following this he will be leading participants through the dissection of owl pellets.

The Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of August. Anyone looking to further explore Salmon Arm may drop by the interpretive centre and take a look around.

