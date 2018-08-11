Tom Brighouse talks to a visiting group of children about grebes and other species that call the Salmon Arm Bay area home on July 4, the first day of Wildlife Wednesdays at the Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre in Marine Park. (File photo)

Wildlife Wednesday teaches kids about Shuswap wildlife

Weekly sessions run at Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre until Aug. 29

This summer, kids are invited to learn more about the critters that call Salmon Arm home at the Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre.

Wildlife Wednesdays is a free program that aims to help children engage with the local wildlife.

Related: Salmon Arm foreshore a rich habitat

The program runs at the centre in Marine Peace Park from 10 a.m. to noon until Aug. 29. Each week there will be a different local expert to educate young people about a chosen area of interest. This knowledge will be shared through interactive games, walks and activities.

Three sessions remain in the Wildlife Wednesday program before it wraps up on Aug. 29.

On Aug. 15 Christy Wright will be doing an introduction to bird watching and bird identification. This should involve a nature walk around the bird sanctuary on the Salmon Arm foreshore.

For the Aug. 22 session, Ryon Ready, an archeologist with experience doing research for Haney Heritage Village, will talk about some of the local history of Salmon Arm and some insight into the land. This will involve historical games and a walk.

On Aug. 29 Richard Sim, a retired educator with experience in wildlife education, will be talking about owls. Following this he will be leading participants through the dissection of owl pellets.

Related: Children invited to explore the wild of Salmon Arm

The Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of August. Anyone looking to further explore Salmon Arm may drop by the interpretive centre and take a look around.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Swamp roots rockers stoked for Salmon Arm’s Roots & Blues Festival

Just Posted

PGA of B.C. Championship comes to the Shuswap

Talking Rock Golf Course readies the greens for the top competition in B.C. golf

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Okanagan

The warning includes Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Shuswap Special Olympians take their place atop podium

Athletes bring home a complete set of medals - gold, silver and bronze

Salmon Arm fire crews extinguish vehicle fire

White SUV goes up in flames in 400 block of 20th Street SE

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn

Suspected home invader making first court appearance

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

Four-legged friends wanted for Salmon Arm Fair parade

Pets and owners needed to take part in Shuswap SPCA fundraiser

Wildlife Wednesday teaches kids about Shuswap wildlife

Weekly sessions run at Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre until Aug. 29

Roaring good time

Picos Puppet Palace performers get kids up and boogying at Salmon Arm library

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Wildfire north of Okanagan Connector experiences growth overnight

Crews are working to contain a wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain, west of West Kelowna

Storm not an impact on Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos

Thunderstorm that came through the Similkameen Saturday morning has had no impact on Snowy Mtn. fire

Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

People debated race and politics while Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from Victoria’s City Hall

Most Read

  • Wildlife Wednesday teaches kids about Shuswap wildlife

    Weekly sessions run at Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre until Aug. 29