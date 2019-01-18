Windmills returns to the stage for what could be the last time

The musician took a break from music for a year to recover from his last EP

photo: Lee Watkins Windmills also known as Cory Myraas will make his return to the stage Jan. 27 after a year.

Cory Myraas, also known as Windmills, will make his return to the stage after a year this month.

After ripping himself apart to reveal and examine all that he is through his last record, Death Of A Ladies Man, Myraas needed to take a step back after 10 years of hard work.

“2018 was the first year since I started releasing music that I didn’t put anything out. More than anything I wanted to take a breather and not put so much pressure on myself. I love what I do but it started feeling like a job, I never wanted to lose that spark in the magic of music,” said Myraas.

The shy musician says he has always been able to hide behind his stage persona, but creating his last album and performing it, exposed his true feels to his fans. The EP about love and loss examines all facets of himself, his heartfelt lyrics are enveloped by bass and light piano notes.

RELATED: Osoyoos musician, Kansas-Lee creates heartfelt piano based album

“This was the first time it (anxiety) crept into haunting the stage side of things,” said Myraas who has struggled with anxiety before. “Windmills is a nice challenge to who I am, on stage I am very different and I used to like to think that (I was protected behind that) and that is why I never played that way. This year a lot of things that happened personally and transitionally snuck in and it’s important to take those steps to not let it overtake you.”

Now for his return, Myraas will take the stage to perform his songs filled with honesty, this time exploring the electronic side of his music, experimenting and challenging himself to evolve further as a musician.

However this triumphant return could be a farewell warns Myraas, it will be a test where he decides if it’s time to take a more permanent break from Windmills.

RELATED: Speak Easy to return home to Kelowna for redemption

“I have toyed with the idea of Fireside Festival being my last show, but at this point, I don’t need to put any emphasis on it. If I need to play live I will. In one sense slowing down and into one’s self,” said Myraas.

Windmills will perform at the Fireside Festival at BNA Jan. 27 tickets are available at eventbrite.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
AC/DC tribute ready to rock Okanagan

Just Posted

Column: Snow clearing a big job in Salmon Arm

Council Report/Mayor Alan Harrison

District of Sicamous and Federal government come to terms on biomass heater grant

Once completed the project could heat arena elementary school and more using wood waste

City to renew agreement with Shaw for public Wi-Fi access

Wireless networking hotspots will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities

Longtime Shuswap school bus driver takes one last ride

Kathy Keam drove students on the same bus route for 38 years

Dogs called heroes in Blind Bay residential blaze

Homeonwers safe but one pet missing, another confirmed dead following fire

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan crews eject

One plane crashed after its crew ejected safely, the other crew also ejected but they have not been found

Judge to deliver verdict in British sailor’s gang rape case

The alleged gang rape took place at a Halifax-area military base in 2015

B.C. minister fears money laundering involves billions of dollars, cites reports

The government had estimated that it was a $200-million a year operation, instead estimates now peg the problem at $1 billion annually

Heavy snowfall expected on the Coquihalla

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt

BC Hydro scammers bilked customers out of nearly $45,000 in 2018

Nearly 2,000 people reported scams to the utility, as they continue to be more common

Windmills returns to the stage for what could be the last time

The musician took a break from music for a year to recover from his last EP

Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery denied the allegations, but a Toronto woman says she is not the only one speaking out

Most Read