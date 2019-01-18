Windmills returns to the stage for what could be the last time

photo: Lee Watkins Windmills also known as Cory Myraas will make his return to the stage Jan. 27 after a year.

The musician took a break from music for a year to recover from his last EP

Cory Myraas, also known as Windmills, will make his return to the stage after a year this month.

After ripping himself apart to reveal and examine all that he is through his last record, Death Of A Ladies Man, Myraas needed to take a step back after 10 years of hard work.

“2018 was the first year since I started releasing music that I didn’t put anything out. More than anything I wanted to take a breather and not put so much pressure on myself. I love what I do but it started feeling like a job, I never wanted to lose that spark in the magic of music,” said Myraas.

The shy musician says he has always been able to hide behind his stage persona, but creating his last album and performing it, exposed his true feels to his fans. The EP about love and loss examines all facets of himself, his heartfelt lyrics are enveloped by bass and light piano notes.

RELATED: Osoyoos musician, Kansas-Lee creates heartfelt piano based album

“This was the first time it (anxiety) crept into haunting the stage side of things,” said Myraas who has struggled with anxiety before. “Windmills is a nice challenge to who I am, on stage I am very different and I used to like to think that (I was protected behind that) and that is why I never played that way. This year a lot of things that happened personally and transitionally snuck in and it’s important to take those steps to not let it overtake you.”

Now for his return, Myraas will take the stage to perform his songs filled with honesty, this time exploring the electronic side of his music, experimenting and challenging himself to evolve further as a musician.

However this triumphant return could be a farewell warns Myraas, it will be a test where he decides if it’s time to take a more permanent break from Windmills.

RELATED: Speak Easy to return home to Kelowna for redemption

“I have toyed with the idea of Fireside Festival being my last show, but at this point, I don’t need to put any emphasis on it. If I need to play live I will. In one sense slowing down and into one’s self,” said Myraas.

Windmills will perform at the Fireside Festival at BNA Jan. 27 tickets are available at eventbrite.ca.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.