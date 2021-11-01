Winner of Penn & Teller: Fool Us comes to the Okanagan

Mixing laughs with surprises, Wes Barker is set to entertain the Okanagan this month.

Voted 2018 Comedian of the Year and 2017-19 Variety Performer of the Year, Barker’s comedy and magic make for an interesting show.

Hosted by Rob Balsdon of Train Wreck Comedy, Barker will come to the Okanagan hot off his hit Netflix series, Big Trick Energy.

“His YouTube channel has reached over 100 million views and he has even made an appearance on Ellen. I know he is excited to be back here in the Okanagan Valley and we’ve already had to add a second show in Lake Country, so people are clearly just as excited to have him back,” said Balsdon.

Barker has also performed on America’s Got Talent and is a winner of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

“Wes Barker is a perfect mix of stand-up comedian and magician,” explained Balsdon. “His magic show is both funny and amazing. He is the rare example of a magician that doesn’t take himself too seriously, yet still manages to blow your mind over and over.”

The comedian/magician will be at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

Then at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on Nov. 26, for two shows one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9:15 p.m.

