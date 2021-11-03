Winter Festival Barn Dance in Salmon Arm set for two nights at end of November

Dance to be held in Cow Barn at fairgrounds, live music and DJ, subject to provincial health orders

Dancers enjoy a barn dance in Alaska in 2019. In Salmon Arm, after delays connected to the pandemic, a two-night Winter Festival Barn Dance is set for Nov. 26 and 27 at the fairgrounds, subject to provincial health orders. (Michael Penn-Black Press)

Let the dancing begin!

A barn dance planned for two nights at the end of November – provincial health orders willing, received council approval for an extension to the city’s noise bylaw.

Jim McEwan, general manager for the Salmon Arm Fair, wrote to city council to say the fair is planning a Winter Festival Barn Dance at the fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, subject to provincial health orders.

It will be held in the Cow Barn at the north end of the south fairgrounds, south of the Pole Barn.

Fair organizers will be partnering with Rotary; the dance, an adult event, will be a fundraiser for both organizations.

McEwan said there will be both a DJ and live music. Live music would play from 8 p.m. to midnight each night and the DJ would be directed to reduce the noise level and play ‘wind down’ music as patrons make their way out of the fairgrounds from midnight to 1 a.m.

Council unanimously approved the noise bylaw extension until 1 a.m. both nights.

