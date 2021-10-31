Witches were spotted on Osoyoos Lake last Halloween. Come out to Gyro Park to see the witches make their wicked return at 2 p.m. (Caroline Holz photo)

Witches were spotted on Osoyoos Lake last Halloween. Come out to Gyro Park to see the witches make their wicked return at 2 p.m. (Caroline Holz photo)

Witches return to Osoyoos Lake this Halloween

Witches are dusting off their brooms and paddleboards for the Hallow’s Eve tour

Witches on the Water make their wicked return to Osoyoos Lake today.

For a second Halloween, Witches on the Water will dust off their brooms and witchiest attire and take to their paddleboards and kayaks to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve.

Everyone is welcome to come down to Gyro Beach for the group paddle from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

Organized by Osoyoos resident Ashley Walter, it’s a fun tradition that brings people out for a festive paddle.

There will be a prize for the witchiest costume, said Walter.

Last year half a dozen witches came out for the paddle.

Like last year it will be a paddle under blue skies and chilly temperatures.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Halloween in South Okanagan captured in photos

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Halloween

Previous story
Calling EA’s NHL video games ‘a total dream come true’ for B.C. broadcaster Cybulski

Just Posted

Ivan Gracia Rivera stands in his Cantina Vallarta restaurant in Salmon Arm where there are offerings for Day of the Dead, a tradition he grew up with in Mexico that celebrates and remembers those who have died. (Photo contributed)
Mexico-raised Salmon Arm resident speaks of keeping those who have died close

Vampires are part of the imagery of Halloween. Do you know who wrote the classic vampire novel, Dracula? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Are you ready for Halloween thrills?

The second development phase of a proposed Hemkund Developments project would see the existing building at 534 Main St., Sicamous, be transformed to host food and beverage businesses. (File photo)
Sicamous council slows down permit application for fast food, gas bar development

Ace Swanson was an ace with the fire hose in uptown Salmon Arm on Oct. 29, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm students find out what it’s like to be fire chief for a day