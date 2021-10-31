Witches return to Osoyoos Lake this Halloween

Witches are dusting off their brooms and paddleboards for the Hallow’s Eve tour

Witches were spotted on Osoyoos Lake last Halloween. Come out to Gyro Park to see the witches make their wicked return at 2 p.m. (Caroline Holz photo)

Witches on the Water make their wicked return to Osoyoos Lake today.

For a second Halloween, Witches on the Water will dust off their brooms and witchiest attire and take to their paddleboards and kayaks to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve.

Everyone is welcome to come down to Gyro Beach for the group paddle from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

Organized by Osoyoos resident Ashley Walter, it’s a fun tradition that brings people out for a festive paddle.

There will be a prize for the witchiest costume, said Walter.

Last year half a dozen witches came out for the paddle.

Like last year it will be a paddle under blue skies and chilly temperatures.

