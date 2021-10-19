With a ‘careless whisper’ George Michael show comes to Kelowna in 2022

A concert-style show to remember the life and music of British singer and songwriter George Michael is coming to Kelowna next year.

Right Angle Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment will be bringing The Life and Music of George Michael show to the Kelowna Community Theatre on March 15, 2022. The show is part of a national tour that aims to chronicle the journey Michael had with his music and fans. Audiences will listen to his early music hits from Wham! and his solo career.

“This show is going to honour George Michael’s career and be a celebration for his fans,” said producer Ralph Schmidtke in a press release. “Over the years, George’s popularity has continued to grow and The Life and Music of George Michael will give fans a glimpse of his life and hear all the songs they have come to love.”

According to the press release, Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 1980s. He went solo in 1987 with the album “Faith”, which had four number one hits. He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

For more information about the tour, sale dates and tickets, visit the show’s official website.

