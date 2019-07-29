Women take spotlight at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Shuswap festival proudly features top female Canadian talent

Barb Brouwer

Contributor

They are women, hear them soar.

While several talented female artists will perform with bands, a few spectacular female artists will perform at the 2019 Roots and Blues Festival, which runs Aug. 15 through 18 at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds.

Regular festival-goers will be delighted that a woman who first enthralled audiences at the 2017 festival is not only back this year, she will close the MainStage Sunday night.

“Irish Mythen is the woman with the amazing voice, and equally amazing stage presence, who can take an audience on a journey like few others,” says festival artistic director Peter North.

The festival lineup is hitting another high note in Ruthie Foster, an American singer-songwriter of blues and folk music.

“She’s the best female blues artist next to Bonnie Raitt, and she also works from a pretty broad palette like Raitt,” says North.

Describing Vancouver’s Dawn Pemberton as one of Canada’s finest soul singers, North says she will perform with the The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer and take a turn in the spotlight on Sunday with her own band.

“Pemberton is one of those artists who is really community oriented whether working with choirs, in social settings, with the disenfranchised and people on the margins, she gives a lot back to the community, which I think is a sign of a special person,” says North.

Described as an engaging and versatile instrumentalist, Anne Lindsay plays fiddle in the Jim Cuddy band and is as a powerful solo act. She will showcase her unique fiddle/violin style as host of an hour-long fiddle workshop.

Read more: Sicamous has a history of royal visits

Read more: In photos and video: Sicamous Strength Festival well attended

Read more: Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Read more: Video: Reality-TV star donates engine to a South Okanagan fire brigade

North is also excited to include award-winning guitarist Sue Foley to this year’s lineup.

Foley took home Guitar Player of the Year award at the Feb. 4 Maple Blues Awards, due, in part, to her great instrumental performance that dominates her latest album The Ice Queen.

Adding to the depth of Canadian blues is Jenie Thai, described by many as one of the hottest young artists in the nation.

Thai also wowed the Maple Blues Awards crowd with a her version of Jane Vasey’s Trying to Keep Her 88’s Straight, which was a hit for the Downchild Blues Band back in the late ’70s.

Performing as the LYNNeS, Canadian heartbreak poets Lynn Miles and Lynne Hanson have toured and written songs over the past 10 years. Their debut album Heartbreak Song For The Radio pairs hauntingly gritty lyrics with tight vocal harmonies.

Tonye Aganaba is a singer-songwriter whose style can be described as soul/ neo-folk/ hphop. She has been likened to folks like Lauryn Hill, Ani Difranco and Sia. She is a Much More Music Video Award recipient, social justice advocate and the kind of singer/performer that turns heads wherever she plays.

Aganaba calls a 2015 MS diagnosis a wake-up call. It has offered her a new lease on life and, more importantly, a new perspective. Her career involves connecting deeper with her audience and taking her music beyond the stage to schools, community centres, hospitals and generally places where her music can heal, connect and make a difference, notes her website.

Tracy Lynn writes songs about the troubles we all share, the loves we have and the loves we have lost. They hear themselves in the songs about her relationship with my God. Lynn will perform with her band Savage Hearts.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Lion King reigns above box office for second week
Next story
All paws on deck for when PAW Patrol comes to the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Underground cable sparks power outage in Salmon Arm

BC Hydro reports below-ground repairs related to July 27 problems more difficult to do

Sicamous visitor centre moving in with museum

Combination to benefit users, help chamber and museum with rising costs

Women take spotlight at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Shuswap festival proudly features top female Canadian talent

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

Sicamous has a history of royal visits

Members of the U.K. Royal Family stopped on cross-country train journeys in 1939, 1951 and 1959.

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

West Kelowna man’s murder trial delayed until 2020

Kevin Costin, who is charged in the killing of his wife, trial has been pushed until next year

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Al McBain’s sisters found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Folk duo Josh + Bex to share passion for music with festival audience

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

Most Read