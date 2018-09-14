The Harpur Family Farm will be hosting a farm-to-table dinner for the Shuswap Women Who Wine’s first Community Giving Event on Wednesday, Sept. 19. (Photo contributed)

Women Who Wine to hold fundraiser

Community Giving Event set for Sept. 19

The Shuswap Women Who Wine will be tipping their glasses to raise funds on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

The organization’s first Community Giving Event will take place at Harpur Family Farm at 6491 Okanagan Ave. NE in Salmon Arm.

This event is open to the public at a cost of a $100, which will be added to a donation pool.

Representatives from Shuswap Hospice Society, Shuswap Children’s Association, and the Shuswap SPCA will make presentations about special community projects they are looking to fund.

Attendees will then vote for the organization and project they believe is most deserving of the funds by secret ballot.

The “winner” will take 80 per cent of the total donation pool, with each runner-up receiving 10 of the donated funds.

“No matter what, the community wins,” says Kailee Ramsell, president of Women Who Wine.

Panzudo Food Trailer will be on location whipping up delicious wood fire pizza for purchase and there will be a cash bar serving beer from Barley Station Brew Pub and wine from Sunnybrae Winery, among other refreshments.

This is an adult-only event. Patrick Riley will be MC for the event and a local banjo player will be providing music.

Each person attending will be entered to win a fabulous door prize.

Interested attendees should RSVP to info@womenwhowine.ca or call Kailee at 250.852.1137. Tax receipts will be issued.

