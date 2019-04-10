Gili Roskies (from left), Katie Ryerson, Morgan Yamata, Tracey Power (playwright and choreographer) and Kate Dion-Richard are ready to play in Glory, at the Performing Arts Centre April 18. (Western Canada Theatre image)

Women’s hockey scores Okanagan spotlight

Glory takes Performing Arts Centre stage

Western Canada Theatre’s Glory, inspired by the thrilling story of a real-life Canadian championship women’s hockey team of the 1930’s, follows four friends who set out to prove that a woman’s place is on home ice!

Can they fight through the Depression, prejudice, looming tensions in Europe and personal upheaval to forge their own path to glory? Told with electrifying swing dance, Glory captures all the thrills, tension, and triumphs of a great hockey game.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society proudly presents Glory, on Thursday, April 18 starting at 7:30 p.m. Glory is the final show in the 2018/19 Spotlight Theatre Series.

See also: Hip hop pairs with classical for Vernon dance performance

“I had no idea women were playing hockey at such a high level at that time, and I was so amazed by the story of the Preston Rivulettes that I wanted more Canadians to hear it as well,” said Playwright Tracey Power, of her inspiration. “The era was also exciting because swing music and dance are so vibrant and a perfect inspiration for bringing the hockey games to life on stage.”

Power has plenty of experience in combining her playwriting and choreography talents into critically and popular acclaim, such as with Chelsea Hotel, The Songs of Leonard Cohen and Miss Shakespeare. This time she has choreographed action-packed hockey games on stage to upbeat swing dance. WCT Artistic Director James MacDonald returns to direct the two sets of sisters who drive the formation of the Preston Rivulettes, played by Kate Dion-Richard (Helen Schmuck), Gili Roskies (Marm (Margaret) Schmuck), Katie Ryerson (Hilda Ranscombe), and Morgan Yamada (Nellie Ranscombe). Guiding the hockey players through their paths to success is their coach, Herb Fach, played by Kevin Corey, who you may have seen at Caravan Farm Theatre in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Come cheer on your favourite team—the Preston Rivulettes—through all the action, tension and victories of Glory!

Tickets for Glory are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors and $35 for students. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log on line to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets, subscriptions and more information.

In other entertainment news: Vernon show shares hits from the ’60s

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pigs make special appearance at Okanagan Rodeo

Just Posted

Silverbacks coach wins hockey award

Scott Atkinson celebrated for his contributions to developing young players

Air your opinions on plastic grocery bag ban

City to hold public input session on proposed bylaw on Tuesday, April 23

Know of a pesky pothole? Report it to the city

Requests for repairs welcome as pavement patching season arrives in Salmon Arm

Shuswap firefighter celebrates retirement after 35 years

Daryl Arychuk leaving Ranchero Deep Creek firehall for regional district

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Expect rain, sun and maybe a little thunder in the day ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Women’s hockey scores Okanagan spotlight

Glory takes Performing Arts Centre stage

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Forestry, recreation squeezed by B.C. caribou recovery strategy

Herds fade away, even in parks protected from development

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

Fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances continue to be a ‘major driver’

Readers react: Suggestions for South Okanagan Adventure Adrenaline Park

Penticton Indian Band economic arm investigating working with a developer on former Game Farm land

Car on fire at Accent Inns in Kelowna

Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the flames

Hergott: Cyclists on sidewalks

A look at who’s at fault in collisions between motorists and cyclists

Pigs make special appearance at Okanagan Rodeo

Search and Rescue benefit from pig auction

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Most Read