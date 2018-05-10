Award-winning author of 11 books, the creator of four short films, Sheri-D Wilson has released three albums which combine music and poetry. Wilson, who was a big hit at the 2017 Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival, will be part of the exciting lineup for the 2018 festival which takes place at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort and Okanagan College from May 11 to 13, 2018. -Image credit: File photo

Word on the Lake hosts Café Lit Friday evening

Event helps open the Writers’ Festival at the Prestige Resort

The Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival opens Friday with a special café event.

On Friday evening, May 11, join the festival’s Café Lit for readings from authors, refreshments and a cash bar. Tickets are $20 at the door. A miscommunication in the Observer’s print calendar mistakenly listed this event as Saturday, but it will be a go for Friday night.

Saturday evening, it’s Shock Theatre hosted by Michael Slade, along with a dinner banquet. Tickets are $50 online or at Hidden Gems Bookstore.

For more information, visit wordonthelakewritersfestival.com.

