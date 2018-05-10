Word on the Lake hosts Café Lit Friday evening

The Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival opens Friday with a special café event.
On Friday evening, May 11, join the festival’s Café Lit for readings from authors, refreshments and a cash bar. Tickets are $20 at the door. A miscommunication in the Observer’s print calendar mistakenly listed this event as Saturday, but it will be a go for Friday night.
Saturday evening, it’s Shock Theatre hosted by Michael Slade, along with a dinner banquet. Tickets are $50 online or at Hidden Gems Bookstore.
For more information, visit wordonthelakewritersfestival.com.