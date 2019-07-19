Nancy Argenta, left, and Ingrid Attrot will perform at Vernon’s Trinity United Church on July 28. Photo: Vernon Prom Nancy Argenta, left, and Ingrid Attrot will perform at Vernon’s Trinity United Church on July 28. Photo: Vernon Prom

World-famous sopranos to hold concert in Okanagan

Two Canadian sopranos are bringing their world-famous voices to the Okanagan for one night only

Two Canadian sopranos are bringing their world-famous voices to the Okanagan for one night only.

Nancy Argenta and Ingrid Attrot – along with renowned Canadian pianist Robert Holliston – will be at Vernon’s Trinity United Church for a concert that spans three centuries of vocal music.

Argenta has been hailed the “supreme Handel soprano of our age” for her performances of composer George Frideric Handel’s works, as mentioned in a release by Vernon Proms, the group putting on the concert. She is one of Canada’s most prolific artists with over 50 recordings with world-class conductors.

Attrot, a singer with “a singer with uncommon theatrical sensibility and musical intelligence,” has travelled the world to esteemed festivals in Amsterdam, Salzberg and London and has appeared with major orchestras throughout Europe and North America. She is now the head of the voice department at the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

Many have heard Holliston’s piano, as he’s frequently played on CBC Radio. A former student at the Victoria Conservatory of Music (where he’s now the head of keyboard), Holliston has collaborated with Judith Forst, Susan Platts and other leading Canadian singers.

The program includes solos and duets by English composer Henry Purcell, and fans of German composers will be treated to the works of Felix Mendelssohn and Johannes Brahms.

The concert takes place Saturday, July 28, starting at 7 p.m. Earlybirds enjoy a pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m.

More information about the festival schedules, tickets and artists can be found at www.vernonproms.ca.

READ MORE: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates Mozart

READ MORE: Vernon choir marks 40 years of making music

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Sisters-in-law unite for seventh annual art show at Sorrento Hall

Just Posted

In photos: Parade kicks off Girls Only Soccer Camp World Cup fun tournament

Players split into 11 countries for music and dance-filled parade, followed by tourney

South Shuswap residents kick waste collection concept to the curb

Area C residents prefer existing depot system, suggest more enforcement

Province attempting to ease concerns over caribou management

CSRD receives letter promising more consultation while chambers of commerce meet with minister

High-flying ‘Canadian Sasquatch’ spotted in Salmon Arm

Bruce Jones enjoys showing champion belt while volunteering at community events

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

RDOS contributes funds to arts centre workshop

South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society wants input into proposed facility

World-famous sopranos to hold concert in Okanagan

Two Canadian sopranos are bringing their world-famous voices to the Okanagan for one night only

Kelowna RCMP release video of reckless theft out of Southwest Mission

“Their tactics were anything but subtle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

Summerland Fall Fair to include zucchini race

Event is in honour of bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps

Okanagan fawn will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Battle of blacksmiths returns to Okanagan vineyard

A battle of blacksmiths is returning for its second year in Lake Country

Most Read