World of Dance Live Tour to stop in Kelowna

The hit series will stop in Kelowna Oct. 7

NBC’s hit series, World of Dance has announced the Canadian leg of its wildly spectacular third annual touring spectacular, The World of Dance Live Tour.

This tour will feature the best dancers from across all genres incorporating both local and national talent, embarking on a multi-city tour that will bring the excitement and creativity straight from the television show to a live stage.

The dance competition series is a 13 episode series from Universal Television Alternative Studio and Nuyorican Productions gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents and the opportunity to receive a life-altering grand prize of $1 million.

The World of Dance Live Tour offers breathtaking dance skills which represent the spirit of originality, expression, and dedication. The tour consists of engaging and interactive 90-minute dance showcases which include the hottest stars from the television show as well as dance icons from YouTube, along with ticket packages that include special talent meet and greets and autograph sessions.

The tour will stop in Kelowna at Prospera Place Oct. 7 tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com

