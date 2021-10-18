Young Dancing with the Shuswap Stars contestants seeking stars for hospice

These dancers from Shuswap Dance Center are among the participants in the first-ever Dancing with the Shuswap Stars junior event to raise money for Shuswap Hospice. (Raelynn Heppel photo)

A dozen aspiring junior dancers are hoping to raise money for Shuswap Hospice and become the first Dancing with the Shuswap Stars’ junior champions.

As part of this year’s online competition, dancers under the age of 18 were asked to submit dance videos for the Junior Dance Category. The videos are now posted on the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars webpage, where people can vote for their favourite junior dancer by purchasing stars. Each star purchase is $5 and goes directly to support the programs of the Shuswap Hospice Society.

The junior dancers perform numbers from various genres including jazz, lyrical and contemporary. The junior dance contestants are: Emma Canart, Jenna Tingstad, Ava Lamerton, Esme Austin, Ayanna Dawkins, Lily Halliburton-Williams, Taylor Czepil, Alexa Robinson, Paige Hughes, Carly Dwornik, Kassidy Chernoff and Autumn Garneau.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, the three dancers with the most stars will advance to perform at the live-streamed gala event on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Friends, family and supporters will once again be able to purchase stars online for their favourite junior performer, and these totals will be added to the previous totals to determine the overall Junior Dancing with the Shuswap Stars champion.

“We are thrilled to see so many junior dancers who want to do something to help raise money for Shuswap Hospice,” said Carl Flatman, president of the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars committee. “We hope the community will support these young, talented dancers in their quest to raise money by purchasing stars on their behalf.”

To view the videos, make a donation or to buy tickets for the live streaming show, go to shuswapstars.ca/junior-dance-videos/.

