Moving Theatre Performing Arts students demonstrate the fist-pumping finale to the number Revolting Children during rehearsal for their upcoming performances of Matilda Jr. at Shuswap Theatre on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Young Shuswap students ready to revolt in performance of Matilda Jr.

Shows take place July 21-23 at Shuswap Theatre

Revolting children take the Shuswap Theatre stage this weekend in the musical Matilda Jr.

A cast of young Shuswap performers have been rehearsing the revolutionary song and dance number, set in Crunchhem Hall Primary School, for the Moving Theatre Performing Arts and Shuswap Theatre presentation of the musical based on the Roald Dahl book Matilda.

Under the guidance of Kelly Coubrough, Lynette Lightfoot and Chris Iverson, Musical Youth Summer Theatre students have been studying voice, dance and acting – the culmination of their training will be shared on the Shuswap Theatre stage July 21 to 23.

Showtimes are at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 1:30 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. Tickets are available at Wild Craft Mercantile and at Shuswap Theatre.

