Young Shuswap students ready to revolt in performance of Matilda Jr.

Revolting children take the Shuswap Theatre stage this weekend in the musical Matilda Jr.
A cast of young Shuswap performers have been rehearsing the revolutionary song and dance number, set in Crunchhem Hall Primary School, for the Moving Theatre Performing Arts and Shuswap Theatre presentation of the musical based on the Roald Dahl book Matilda.
Under the guidance of Kelly Coubrough, Lynette Lightfoot and Chris Iverson, Musical Youth Summer Theatre students have been studying voice, dance and acting – the culmination of their training will be shared on the Shuswap Theatre stage July 21 to 23.
Showtimes are at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 1:30 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. Tickets are available at Wild Craft Mercantile and at Shuswap Theatre.
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter