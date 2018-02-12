Old Dominion headlined a country night at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Feb. 11 with opening acts Cold Creek Country and Washboard Union. Jennifer Smith/Black Press

Your reviews: Old Dominion, Washboard Union and Cold Creek Country at the SOEC

Photos and reviews from fans in Penticton at the Old Dominion concert

Old Dominion rolled into Penticton to the South Okanagan Events Centre stage on Sunday evening with opening acts Washboard Union and Cold Creek Country.

Related: Old Dominion on top in Canada as they visit the SOEC

Here are some reviews, videos and photos from social media posts:

@olddominionmusic #hotelkey @stormewarren #soec #penticton

A post shared by Niki Connor (@eachjourney) on

#olddominion

A post shared by Matt (@midrise) on

 

Washboard Union, one of the opening acts for Old Dominion, at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Feb. 11. Jennifer Smith/Black Press

Previous story
Salmon Arm author takes readers to the jungle

Just Posted

Shuswap vintners want trade with Alberta to continue

Ban on wine criticized for different reasons but not being felt yet by small wineries.

Salmon Arm author takes readers to the jungle

Raedene Melin’s debut novel, Las Hermanas, to be released Feb. 16

Kelowna’s Ransom 28th in Olympic pursuit

Kelowna athlete and Vernon’s Emma Lunder two Canadians in the field early Monday

Salmon Arm Silverbacks play a tough game against Trail

A hard-fought loss for the hometown boys

Love at first sight, 56 years later

Norman and Jeanene Pierce say their secret is doing simple, kind things for each other every day

Women’s choir sings from the heart

Ancora Women’s Ensemble presents shows in Vernon Feb. 16 and Salmon Arm Feb. 17

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out pipeline dispute: Notley

Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Your reviews: Old Dominion, Washboard Union and Cold Creek Country at the SOEC

Photos and reviews from fans in Penticton at the Old Dominion concert

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday

Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

Most Read