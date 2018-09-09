Youthful voices

St Andrew’s Children’s Choir performs ‘Doe a deer’ from The Sound of Music. The free after-school music program starts rehearsals Tuesday, Sept. 11. The Children’s Choir, ages five to 11 meets from 3:30 to 4:20 p.m., and the Youth Choir, ages 12 to 18, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Natalia Stoney, natalia.cello@gmail.com. (Janet Hanna photo)

