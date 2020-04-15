ZZ Top reschedules Okanagan show for 2021

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will play the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton April 24, 2021.
The legendary rockers made the annoucement on April 15, that they would be rescheduling dates for their ‘Celebration with ZZ Top’ cross-Canada tour.
The band was originally set to play the SOEC May 2, 2020 but the show was one of the many cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Canada-spanning tour will now kick-off next spring in Victoria, B.C. and wrap up in St. John’s, N.L.
Cheap Trick will open the majority of the shows, including the four in B.C.
Formed in 1969, ZZ Top still maintains the most stable lineup in the history of rock music, consisting of Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard.
Five decades, 15 studio albums, and $30 million record sales in their legacy, ZZ Top is still going strong, playing timeless hits like “La Grange,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush” to global audiences.
Tickets purchased for the previous May 2, 2020 date in Penticton will be honoured for the April 24, 2021 date. Refunds will be offered for 30 days for existing 2020 show ticket holders who cannot make the new date or would like a refund.
For refunds, contact the Valley First Box Office at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca before May 15, 2020.
For cash and debit purchases, refunds can only be issued in person at the SOEC’s Valley First Box Office by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, contact SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca.
The full rescheduled 2021 tour dates are as follows:
- TBA – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre
- April 23 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
- April 24 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre
- April 25 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre
- April 28 – Lethbridge, AB – Enmax Centre
- April 30 – Enoch, AB – River Cree Resort and Casino*
- May 1 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
- May 2 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre – on sale TBA
- May 4 – Brandon, MB – Keystone Centre*
- May 5 – Thunder Bay, ON – Community Auditorium*
- May 7 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino resort
- TBA – Ottawa, ON – Richcraft Centre at Canadian Tire Centre
- TBA – Laval, QC – Place Bell
- TBA – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre
- TBA – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre
- May 14 – St. John’s, NL – Mile One Centre
- May 15 – St. John’s, NL – Mile One Centre
*no Cheap Trick as special guest
In the meantime, get reacquainted with ZZ Top’s iconic 1983 single “Sharp Dressed Man”:
