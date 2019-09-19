FILE - Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould walks from West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Wilson-Raybould is now running as an Independent candidate in the Vancouver Granville riding after leaving the Liberal party over the SNC Lavallin affair, and held a rally on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 as part of her campaign. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

‘Colouring outside party lines’: Wilson-Raybould pledges non-partisan approach at campaign rally

Independent candidate said she will address issues such as climate change

Political trailblazer Jody Wilson-Raybould committed to pursue truth and change through non-partisan co-operation at a campaign rally in Vancouver on Sept. 18 — a message that was backed by a guest appearance by Green Leader Elizabeth May.

Wilson-Raybould is running as an Independent in one of the most-watched ridings of Vancouver – Granville after leaving the Liberal party over the SNC Lavallin affair.

She told the crowd that addressing issues that affect all Canadians, such as climate change, will require “colouring outside party lines.”

May told reporters after the rally that Louise Boutin, a real estate agent who is running for the Greens in the riding, was aware of her plan to support Raybould-Wilson.

Wilson-Raybould is hoping to hold the seat against Liberal party challenger, Taleeb Noormohamed, a 42–year-old tech entrepreneur.

Also running in the riding is climate activist Yvonne Hanson for the NDP, former Ottawa political staffer Zach Segal for the Conservatives, and Naomi Chocyk, a one-time constituency staffer for Wilson-Raybould, for the People’s Party of Canada.

READ MORE: Jody Wilson Raybould’s book on reconciliation to be released Sept. 20

Wilson-Raybould, who was once a B.C. regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations, quickly became one of the stars Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his team promoted heavily in their 2015 bid for power.

But Wilson-Raybould precipitated a crisis for Trudeau’s government last winter with allegations she had been inappropriately pressured by the prime minister, his office, other ministers and bureaucrats to end the criminal prosecution of Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

Wilson-Raybould quit Trudeau’s cabinet over the affair, followed by cabinet ally Jane Philpott. Trudeau eventually kicked both women out of the Liberal caucus and they are now seeking re-election as Independent candidates.

Philpott, who also spoke at the rally, told the crowd that independent voices can make a difference in the House of Commons.

“Do not ever doubt what one person can do,” Philpott said. “We will not be silent and we will not stand down.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Liberal B.C. candidate’s campaign signs vandalized after Trudeau brownface photo bombshell
Next story
‘I felt betrayed’: North-Okanagan Shuswap NDP candidate responds to Trudeau brownface photo

Just Posted

‘I felt betrayed’: North-Okanagan Shuswap NDP candidate responds to Trudeau brownface photo

Harwinder Sandhu dismisses comments that there are bigger issues to focus on

Vehicle thefts prompt plea from Salmon Arm RCMP

Public asked to help by removing valuables and keys, locking vehicles up

Shuswap Theatre reduces barriers with inclusive opening of Wizard of Oz

Relaxed conventions opens experience to people with autism, dementia, sensory disorders

Lego robotics to woodworking 101 at Salmon Arm’s Innovation Centre

Experienced Shuswap instructors share their passions through educational programs

Selfie station provides colourful backdrop to photogenic Salmon Arm building

Innovation Centre photo attraction is expected to be complete by the end of September

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

Human case of West Nile virus reported in Okanagan

B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed case reported in August

Murder charges laid after body pulled from Fraser River ID’ed as missing man

Accused also face one count each of attempted murder in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant charged with fraud, breach of trust

Charges announced Sept. 19 more than two years after Martin fired Desmond Devnich for alleged thefts

B.C. salmon farm inspection deal reached with Indigenous people

Monitoring to determine if any Broughton region farms stay open

LETTER: Democracy concerns must be addressed

Critical issues keep some from voting

RCMP seize $1.9 million in B.C. traffic stop

The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Most Read