Six candidates on ballot in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding

Six candidates are in the running in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding in the upcoming federal election.

Incumbent Dan Albas of the Conservative Party of Canada is facing Mary Ann Murphy of the Liberal Party, Robert Mellalieu of the Green Party, Brynn Jones of the Marijuana Party, Joan C. Phillip of the New Democratic Party and Allan G. Duncan of the People’s Party of Canada.

The election will be held on Oct. 21.

Dan Albas

Conservative Party of Canada

Albas was first elected in 2011 and was re-elected in 2015.

During his last term in office, he was the Conservative critic for Innovation, Science and Economic Development. He also sits on the House of Commons Industry Committee.

Prior to entering federal politics, Albas was the owner of Kick City Martial Arts in Penticton. He was elected to Penticton city council in 2008.

His campaign office is at 2441 C Main St., West Kelowna.

Allan C. Duncan

People’s Party of Canada

Duncan is a small business owner from Kelowna.

Brynn Jones

Marijuana Party

Jones has worked with cannabis and hemp education, development, marketing, counselling, peer networking and advocacy.

He has worked with the Brinco Group of Companies in developing recreational and medical cannabis.

In Kelowna, he has set up the Green Phoenix Medical Cannabis Consulting Clinic. He has also set up the Cannabis for Sick Children Foundation.

Robert Mellalieu

Green Party

Mellalieu has spent his career in computer services, working with small businesses, big businesses and individuals. He has also taught computer classes at Okanagan College and the University of British Columbia.

He has volunteered with Rotary, Toastmasters, Big Brothers, Freedom’s Door, Antique and Classic Boat Society and the provincial and federal Green Party.

His campaign office is at 2565 Main St., West Kelowna.

Mary Ann Murphy

Liberal Party

Murphy has a Ph.D in health and social policy and has worked in private industry, government and academia.

She worked at the United Nations in Vienna and spent 10 years working for consulting firms on social research, strategic urban planning and community/new town development.

She has also worked at the UBC Okanagan campus as an associate professor with a cross-appointment on aging.

Murphy is a long-time West Kelowna resident and has volunteered her time working with veterans, families and organizations advocating for the needs of seniors and youth, healthy aging, housing, civic engagement and intergenerational divisions.

Her campaign office is at 525 Hwy. 97 S., Kelowna.

Joan Phillip

New Democratic Party

Phillip, a band councillor with the Penticton Indian Band, has four decades of political experience and activism.

“I’ve learned how things are done and how to get things done,” she said. “Our children and their children are counting on us.”

She has received the Eugene Rogers Environment Award from the Wilderness Committee.

Her campaign office is at 3645 Gosset Rd., West Kelowna.

