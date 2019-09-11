Meet the North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates

Five candidates are geared up for the federal election campaign

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited with Governor General Wednesday morning, formally launching the race to the 2019 federal election.

Canadians will go to the polls and make their choice on Monday, Oct. 21. Advance polling will take place on Oct. 11-14.

Candidates running in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding are as follows:

Mel Arnold, Conservative Party of Canada (incumbent)

A long-time business owner and active volunteer, Arnold was first elected to the House of Commons on Oct. 19, 2015.

In Ottawa, Arnold was tapped as Deputy Shadow Minister for Fisheries Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard. In this position, he said he was able to continue his efforts toward conservation on a national scale.

Arnold said he is passionate about enriching opportunities for communities in his riding.

Office: 3105 – 29th Street, Vernon;

Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada

This Vernon entrepreneur says he is no stranger to hard work and if elected he will seek to bring jobs to the riding that have a low impact on the environment; he will advocate for the widening of Highway 1 through the North Okanagan-Shuswap and push for completion of regional infrastructure promises made by previous governments.

Delfing said the PPC is the only Canadian party with principles and he believes its policies will be great for the riding.

The political newbie said he’s familiar with the business, as he has been involved in changing bylaws, updating policies and getting roads paved.

Office: 2504 – 43rd Street, Vernon

Cindy Derkaz, Liberals

Derkaz has her roots in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding, having spent most of her life in the “most beautiful place in the world,” she said.

The community leader has been recognized for her work as the president of the Shuswap Community Foundation, which earned her the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for volunteerism in 2012.

The Derkaz name is familiar in both Vernon and Salmon Arm where Cindy’s parents owned and operated Derkaz Shoes. The small-business knowledge gained through her work there was applied to building her own law firm in 1981.

As a lawyer and adjudicator, Derkaz served on three appeal tribunals in the province, including a term as vice-chair of the Environmental Appeal Board.

Derkaz’s primary focuses are true economic diversification, investment in opportunity and growth, reconciliation and environmental stewardship.

Office: 321 Sunshine Place in Vernon.

Marc Reinarz, Green Party

This Luxembourg native moved to Canada in 1974 to live on a ranch in the East Kootenays.

He completed his studies in electronics in Calgary and travelled back to work in Europe for Philips Electronics. Reinarz returned to Canada in 2004 and lives on an acreages in Spallumcheen where he and his wife keep their Andalusian horses.

Commodore of the North Okanagan Sailing Association, Reinarz — a passionate sailor — says the environment, both locally and globally, is a priority. The political newcomer said Canada’s economy must be more diversified, resilient and less vulnerable to global shifts and, with his international business background, he says he has a lot to offer.

Office: 3023 30th Ave., Vernon

Harwinder Sandhu, NDP

This registered nurse and mother of three was widowed at a young age. In order to start a new chapter in her life she moved her family to Vernon where she remarried and has worked to build her community.

With a background working with organizations such as the BC Nurses Union, Sandhu has advocated for health-care workers and patients, and pushed for safer neighbourhoods.

Sandhu is focused on creating a more affordable Canada for hard workers, fighting for universal pharmacare, creating affordable housing and a climate action plan that creates jobs.

Office: 3130-32nd St., Vernon

Since the election has officially been called, Peter Grainger with Elections Canada said all 503 Elections Canada offices are now open across the country.

Electors can register or vote at any of the Elections Canada offices including the one in Salmon Arm (171 Shuswap Street) and Vernon (4611-23rd Street, Suite B)

