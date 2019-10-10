NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

With the last leaders’ debate of the federal election campaign due tonight, New Democrats are reminding Justin Trudeau of his broken promise to change the electoral system.

Ottawa Centre candidate Emilie Taman, who’s running against Liberal minister Catherine McKenna, is to tout the NDP’s promise to introduce proportional representation and lower the voting age to 16 in an event on the lawn of Parliament later today.

In 2015, the Liberals promised that would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system, only to scuttle the recommendations of the committee they put together to examine the issue.

Trudeau is to pop in to a pumpkin patch in rural Ottawa this morning, boosting the Liberal candidate who’s trying to knock off Conservative Pierre Poilievre.

But the day’s big political story will be the debate, which starts at 8 p.m. Eastern in Gatineau, Que., within sight of Parliament.

The French-language debate will be the leaders’ last big chance to make their marks before the Oct. 21 election, especially on the volatile electorate in Quebec.

The Canadian Press

