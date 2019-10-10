The North Okanagan-Shuswap riding candidates will be grilled by young adults (and other community members) on issues at a forum Tuesday hosted by the Vernon Students’ Association - Okanagan College. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan students to host candidate forum

Event is open to the public Tuesday, 6 p.m. Kalamalka campus of Okanagan College

The North Okanagan’s young adults will have a chance to ask questions of the local federal election riding candidates.

The Vernon Students’ Association at Okanagan College will host an all-candidates forum Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the lecture theatre in the Kalamalka campus. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the forum will start at 6 p.m.

The event will offer a great opportunity for those in attendance to meet the candidates and listen to their viewpoints. All five North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates have been invited, and all are expected to participate.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates talk climate action, pipelines at Vernon forum

“Even though the forum is directed towards a youth and young adult focus, all members of the community are both invited and encouraged to attend,” said Eric Reist, general manager of the Vernon Students’ Association – Okanagan College.

The student association is hoping this event can provoke discussion on topics that many community members may want answers for. Several prompting questions from the student association will be posed throughout the forum.

Candidates will be allotted two minutes per answer for each question asked.

Admission is free but donations to the Student Food Bank will be accepted and appreciated.

