Okanagan candidates’ signs headed to dump

Dozens of signs were picked up for not complying with bylaws, according to the city

Discarded signs in the City of Kelowna public works yard. (Contributed)

Dozens of campaign signs in the Kelowna area have made their way to the dump after being removed from areas that are prohibited by the city’s sign bylaw.

According to information provided by bylaw services manager Dave Gazley, between 70 and 80 signs were being kept in the basement of a city parkade but painting in that facility required the signs to be moved to the yards.

The city’s media relations manager Tom Wilson said the signs were removed from “private property or public places that are outside the bylaw.” Damaged signs reported by the public were also removed.

Wilson said the city has been in contact with the candidates in regards to picking up the signs. The city is only required to hold the signs for one week.

“We’ve had some for over three weeks. According to the bylaw, it would be $40 per sign to retrieve them,” said Wilson.

“This pile will eventually go to the dump. Nothing has gone to the landfill yet that I know of but will eventually.”

The $40 charge for each sign factors in candidates putting signs in places not permitted and the city’s work to collect and store them.

