Trudeau campaigns up north as Scheer and Singh make for Toronto after debate

English-language debate is done. Next, the official French-language debate on Thursday

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau responds to a question during the Federal leaders debate in Gatineau, Que. on Monday October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is touting his party’s climate-change policies in Iqaluit today, the first party leader to go to the North in this federal election campaign.

He’s to appear with the Liberal candidate in Nunavut, Megan Pizzo-Lyall, emphasizing climate change’s dangers to the Arctic and meeting with Inuit elders.

Then Trudeau flies back south to Toronto, which is where Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and New Democrat Jagmeet Singh are spending the day.

Singh is promising to talk about a new deal for young people at a record label east of downtown, the part of the city where New Democrats stand the best chance of picking up seats.

Scheer has events in the suburbs of Markham and Mississauga, where his own party hopes to take seats from Liberals.

The Greens’ Elizabeth May, meanwhile, is campaigning in Montreal alongside former New Democrat MP Pierre Nantel.

With the English-language debate behind them, the leaders have a couple of days to hit the trail again before digging in to prepare for the last debate of the campaign, the official French-language debate on Thursday evening.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Tennis Club earns provincial recognition for indoor courts

Club presented with the Contribution to Community Tennis award

Beware: Requests to test water in people’s homes in Malakwa draw suspicion

Door-to-door visits do not match the timing or description of the last CSRD consultant visit to the area

‘Unforgettable, irresistible’ soprano featured in HD Live at Met’s Manon

Passionate opera ready to go on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Salmar Classic

Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding car that knocked woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat Wild, falter against Express

The BCHL Showcase came with mixed results for the ‘Backs

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Penticton CAO sued by former employer Enbridge

Enbridge is seeking $30,779.92 from Donny Van Dyk due to a relocation payment agreement violation

Herons soar with soul into Okanagan

Jazzy act, Wild Blue Herons, play Oct. 19

Police called due to rowdy fans at 66-0 B.C. junior football game

Visiting Langley Rams fans got a little out of hand at the Saturday night game in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

Police want to identify man seen vandalizing electric vehicle in video

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Contenders to perform at Okanagan and Interior venues

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins

Most Read