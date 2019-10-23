Trudeau: Climate and pipeline are priorities after election

Newly re-elected Trudeau wants to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion quickly

FILE - Pipeline pipes are seen at a Trans Mountain facility near Hope, B.C., Thurs., Aug. 22, 2019. A newly re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 that he wants to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion quickly. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

A newly re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians want him to fight climate change but that building an oil pipeline his government bought remains a priority.

While Trudeau’s Liberal Party took the most seats in Parliament in Monday’s elections, it lost its majority and will have to rely on opposition parties to get legislation passed. Trudeau ruled out a formal or informal coalition with the other parties, meaning he will move forward on an issue by issue basis.

Trudeau said at a news conference Wednesday that he wants to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Alberta’s oil sands to the Pacific Coast quickly. Environmental opposition and court challenges have stalled construction.

Alberta is increasingly angry over Trudeau’s inability to get it built.

Rob Gillies, The Associated Press

READ MORE: Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau says new cabinet to be sworn in on Nov. 20, vows to work with opposition
Next story
May sees room for consensus on climate action, pharmacare in new Parliament

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read