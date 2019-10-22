Vernon boy Mel Arnold’s ‘biggest little supporter’

Alexander Mulder, 10, adjusts the big screen at Mel Arnold’s campaign office to show local election results Monday night. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Joining in the crowd to congratulate Mel Arnold, Alexander Mulder (back) shows his enthusiasm for the Conservative victory in the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

At just 10 years old, Alexander Mulder knows more about politics than most adults.

The Vernon youth has long been interested in how his country and community are governed and has worked closely with MP Mel Arnold — who was re-elected Monday night.

“He’s my biggest little supporter,” Arnold said following his victory, which will see him serve a second term as the Member of Parliament for North Okanagan-Shuswap. “He’s been here with us since 2014.”

Mulder even got to tour Parliament Hill last year, sitting in the house, checking out the library and more.

“I really like how there’s a system of government and I like how it works,” said Mulder, who is just starting to learn about how politics works in school, but already, he could probably teach the class.

READ MORE: Tories take North Okanagan-Shuswap riding with decisive lead

The Okanagan Landing Elementary student took the day off school Monday to volunteer with Arnold’s campaign team during election day.

And as the poll results rolled in, there was Mulder closely watching the Conservative victories and losses.

The biggest upset for the young man was in Milton, Ont.

“Lisa Raitt was the deputy leader of the Conservative Party and she didn’t get in,” Mulder said, in between restocking the cooler with water.

According to his dad, Wilf, he has always shown a keen interest in politics.

Arnold recalls one Christmas break, when Mulder and his family were looking for something to do.

“So they went to the library and the book he chose to read was about the Prime Ministers of Canada.”

Mulder responds: “That was three years ago.”

READ MORE: ‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

READ MORE: Writer-in-residence inspires next generation

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close
Next story
People’s Party of Canada’s anti-immigration views ‘didn’t resonate’ with voters: prof

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read