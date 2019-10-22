‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speeches as he attends a pancake breakfast in Calgary on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Talk of western separation, or Wexit, as some have called it, is percolating a day after the federal Liberals were returned to power with a minority government. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Talk of western separation — or Wexit, as some are calling it — is percolating a day after voters returned the federal Liberals to power but with a minority government.

The Liberals managed to hang onto seats in Ontario, Quebec, Atlantic Canada and British Columbia, but Alberta and Saskatchewan are Conservative blue except for one NDP riding in Edmonton.

The VoteWexit Facebook page with its motto ”The West Wants Out” has more than 142,000 members and counting.

And an online petition calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate has been backed by nearly 26,000 people so far.

Grant Fagerheim, CEO of oil company Whitecap Resources Inc., says Alberta and Saskatchewan’s contributions to the Canadian economy have not been respected.

He says he’s not surprised there has been talk of western separatism, but whether that amounts to anything is another matter.

“I don’t believe at this particular time, whether you live in Saskatchewan or Alberta, that people would say they’re Canadian first at this time.”

Fagerheim said historically he’s been a federalist, but “I can’t say I’m a proud Canadian at this particular time.”

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Half of Canadians think Quebec takes more than it gives — poll

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills
Next story
Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read