(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

2 dead after crash on Highway 5 south of Blue River

Another was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Two people are dead after a vehicle they were travelling in crashed into the load of a semi-trailer Wednesday, about 10 kilometres south of Blue River.

Clearwater RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and Emergency Services reposnded to a three-vehicle collision near the Six Mile Bridge south of Blue River.

A sedan travelling northbound crossing into the oncoming lane and collided with the wide-load trailer of a semi. It then hit a pilot truck head on. The driver, a man in his 70s, and the passenger, a man in his 20s, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the pilot truck, a woman in her 40s, was transported to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

An investigation was peformed by emergency crews and it was determined the collision was not criminal in nature. Evidence suggests the driver of the sedan may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Highway 5 was closed for about four hours as a result of the incident, while police gathered evidence in their investigation. The highway is now fully open.

Anyone with information regarding the collision who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Clearwater RCMP detachment at 250-674-2237 cite file 2022-1023.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Okanagan RCMP seek missing man last seen in Kelowna
Next story
‘What am I charged with?’ Peachland couple seeks RCMP apology after suspected swatting call

Just Posted

Clayton Beaudry
North Okanagan RCMP seek missing man last seen in Kelowna

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club will be hosting the National Bank Provincial Team Tennis Championships in August 2022. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Tennis Club honoured to host provincial championships

The majority of city council voted in favour of this design for a new Salmon Arm flag in May of 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Students tell Salmon Arm council there’s still time to fix that flag

This June 29, 2022 map from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District shows areas affected by an advisory regarding a possible algae bloom. (CSRD map)
Shuswap Lake seeing high E. coli count at Sunnybrae Beach, also emerging algae bloom