A new way to brew: Revelstoke-based company releasing first product

The CAPRA PRESS is set to release on Indiegogo on Mar. 15, 2022

The team behind the CAPRA PRESS: Jeff Polster, Mia Knobler, and Zoey Knobler. (Contributed by Jeff Polster)

Something new is brewing in Revelstoke.

Revelstoke-based company, Capra, is set to release their first product, the CAPRA PRESS coffee maker.

Jeff Polster, Mia Knobler, and Zoey Knobler, the team behind Capra, have made Revelstoke their base-of-operations while constructing their innovative product.

Polster has a special connection to the Revelstoke community. His father, originally from the U.S., lived in Revelstoke for some time, and worked as a park warden with Mount Revelstoke National Park. Born in Kelowna, Polster spent a part of his youth in Revelstoke.

Mia and Zoey Knobler set out to redesign the French Press in 2020. Both of the sisters had a long history with coffee: Mia worked as a barista for years, and Zoe studied international coffee trade.

The team has always had a love of coffee according to Polster. He said they brew a lot of coffee using a number of brewing devices, which led them to think of better ways to brew.

According to Polster, the design of the traditional French press makes cleaning very difficult due to the tall, narrow carafe. They came up with the idea to add a removable bottom to make disposing or composting of coffee grits easy and accessible.

“It feels surreal to finally be ready to bring the CAPRA PRESS to market,” said Zoey Knobler in a press release.

“It’s a dream come true for us.”

To develop their prototype, the team at Capra took advantage of the Revelstoke Idea Factory, which gives the community access to the latest in digital design and fabrication technology.

The not-for-profit organization gives local entrepreneurs and businesses the ability to develop, prototype and commercialize new products through the use of 3D printers, a laser cutter, a 3D scanner and design software.

Polster said that the advent of 3D printing and rapid prototyping makes it cheaper and easier to get a high quality product to consumers.

“This community is incredibly fortunate with the number of small businesses that we have that are independent and owned by people in Revelstoke,” said Polster. “I really appreciate that.”

Capra will launch it’s Indiegogo campaign on Mar. 15, 2022, and plan on releasing the product later this year, according to Polster.

Visit www.capramade.com to learn more about the product and the team at Capra.

