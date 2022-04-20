Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed in both directions for planned avalanche control work for two hours this afternoon (April 20).

Planned work between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Rd for 11.1 km will close the road from 2:00 p.m. (PDT) until 4:00 p.m. (PDT).

No detour available.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Highway 1 east of Revelstoke clear following semi crash

READ MORE: Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients for Community Giving donations program

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway