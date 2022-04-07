Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

No detour available

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed in both directions for planned avalanche control work for two hours this afternoon (April 7).

Planned work between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 17.8 km will close the road from 2:00 p.m. (PDT) until 4:00 p.m. (PDT).

No detour available.

READ MORE: Two arrests made following protest blocking Highway 1 in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
B.C. investing in future of mass timber with 4 new structures, long-term action plan
Next story
B.C. employers blindsided by construction union raiding changes

Just Posted

Urban Systems Ltd is currently studying active transportation in Salmon Arm to determine what works well and what barriers exist. (File photo)
Your input wanted on making active transportation in Salmon Arm better

Chase RCMP reported about 1:35 p.m. April 7 that Chelsey Christian, 37, who her family reported as missing, has been located. (Chase RCMP image)
UPDATE: Chase RCMP report the woman missing earlier on April 7 has been located

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Flush from booming economy, Feds eye growth with $31B in new spending

Photo illustration: Flames attack the hillside in Bonney Lake on Sept. 8, 2020. (East Pierce Fire & Rescue photo)
North Enderby Timber found not responsible for causing 2017 wildfire