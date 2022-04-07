Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

No detour available

Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed in both directions for planned avalanche control work for two hours this afternoon (April 7).

Planned work between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 17.8 km will close the road from 2:00 p.m. (PDT) until 4:00 p.m. (PDT).

No detour available.

