Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Canada Post is continuing mail service but eliminating the use of scanners amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Langley Advance Times files)

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat…” goes the United States Postal Service mantra. Now the coronavirus can also be added to that list – at least for Canada Post that is.

The mail service released a statement on March 15, stating the Crown corporation is following the direction of the Public Health Agency of Canada and continuing to introduce new safety measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Regular mail delivery will continue, but new practises for special packages and letters have been implemented.

“To help minimize points of close contact in our communities,” the statement read, “we will no longer be requesting signatures for any deliveries to the door. This will eliminate the need for scanners and stylus pens to be passed back and forth during the delivery process of these items.

Instead, where possible, our delivery agents will apply our safe drop process. This means they will leave these items in your mailbox or outside your door if it’s safe to do so. Where it’s not possible to safe drop, our delivery agent will leave a notice card indicating the post office where you can pick up your items by showing proof of identity.

To receive the following items only: Registered, Xpresspost Certified, Proof of Identity, Proof of Age, COD (collect on delivery) and items where custom fees are due, please know that we cannot release these items unless a signature is provided.

You will receive a notice card indicating the post office where you can pick up your items by showing proof of identity and signing. If you are sick or under self-isolation, please arrange for someone to pick up these items in your place.”

READ MORE: Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

Canada Post said any further updates will be delivered to the public as they are made available and further measured.

Updates and more information on mail delivery can be found at www.canadapost.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland Chamber building closes to the public

Just Posted

In photos: Car flies off snowbank, lands on two vehicles in Blind Bay

Car drives across a front yard before hitting a frozen snow bank

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

Shuswap superintendent calls B.C. school closures an ‘anxious time for everybody’

Districts wait to hear ministry expectations for education

Shuswap’s Salmar Theatres close doors indefinitely due to pandemic

Community-owned operation plans to do what it can to help employees

Mayor says Salmon Arm’s plans for COVID-19 to be shared Wednesday

In an address to the city, Alan Harrison urges hygiene, distance and, above all, kindness

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Summerland Chamber building closes to the public

Staff will work from site this week, but will re-evaluate decision

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

B.C. pharmacists authorized to issue prescription renewals and emergency refills

Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

B.C. child psychologist gives advice on speaking to children about ongoing health emergency

Summerland Ornamental Gardens now closed

Events, workshops and activities have been cancelled or postponed

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

EI expansion answers B.C.’s request for Ottawa coronavirus assistance

Justin Trudeau says $27B fund targets shut-down workers, businesses

Most Read