A helicopter reloads with water from Heart Lake as it helps suppress a wildfire that broke out Saturday afternoon on the Glenemma Range between Vernon and Falkland. (Sophie Hatoc photo)

Crew attacks North Okanagan wildfire

Small fire breaks out between Vernon and Falkland

A small wildfire broke out in the hills east of Schweb’s Bridge off Highway 97 north Saturday afternoon.

The fire is being called the Range Road fire and was reported to be only .1 hectare in size.

“The BC Wildfire Service did respond with six firefighters and a helicopter which was doing some bucketing,” said fire information officer Brenna Ward.

“The fire has moved from out of control to being held.”

That means the fire is not expected to move beyond containment or spread beyond existent or predetermined boundaries under prevailing and forecasting conditions.

The blaze started at around 3 p.m. Its cause is unknown at this point.

 

A helicopter gets set to dump water on a small wildfire that broke out north of Vernon Saturday afternoon, on the Glenemma Range near Schweb’s Bridge. (Sophie Hatoc photo)

