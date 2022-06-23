A semi truck in a ditch on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke. (Terry M Twitter)

A semi truck in a ditch on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke. (Terry M Twitter)

Delays on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke following semi-truck incident

Single-lane alternating traffic in the area according to DriveBC

A vehicle incident east of Revelstoke that occurred earlier this morning (June 23) has reduced Highway 1 to single lane traffic in the area.

The incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. between Oak Dr and Greely Rd, four kilometres east of Revelstoke, and closed the highway for roughly two hours.

Travelers in the area are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

READ MORE: Forest filled with red: Student-made display commemorates missing Indigenous women and girls

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
Prince George sues insurance company for not covering pandemic business losses
Next story
Summerland Steam player joins Manitoba hockey team

Just Posted

The Kamloops Fire Centre is banning Category 3 open fires as of June 30, 2022. (File photo/Black Press Media)
Open burning ban for specific fires in Okanagan as wildfire season underway

The Little Shuswap Lake Band issued an evacuation order due to flooding on June 22, 2022 for two properties on Schouten Road. The yellow area on this Google Earth image is subject to an evacuation alert while the red area is on evacuation order. (Little Shuswap Lake Band)
Little Shuswap Lake Band issues evacuation order in the wake of flooding

The initial Trailhead post in the Secwépemc Landmarks Project was officially unveiled at Little Mountain on June 1 in 2021. There will be fewer sculptures, like the one to be unveiled at the Salmon Arm Wharf, than there will be Trailhead posts. (File photo)
Secwépemc Landmarks Sculpture at Salmon Arm Wharf to be unveiled

As B.C. approaches another summer, students in Salmon Arm area shared a bleak outlook on the future of the Shuswap region in a special essay contest sponsored by the Shuswap Environmental Action Society. (Black Press Media file photo)
Salmon Arm essay contest reveals ‘betrayal’ B.C.’s youth feel over climate inaction