Faiths unite on International World Religion Day

On Sunday, Jan. 21, Baha’i friends and friends of the faith gathered at the United Church in Sicamous, invited by Reverend Juanita Austin to present the Baha’i Faith to her congregation in the celebration of International World Religion Day.

The service began with a prayer of approach, followed by a hymn and a funny story about Jonah. Afterward, Frank Black was invited to introduce the Baha’i faith, one with a shared belief in progressive revelation, meaning that from Abraham on through to Bahá’u’lláh, there have been a number of messengers sent by God over the ages. Each messenger refers to the next, who comes after him. For example, Budha, Moses, Jesus, Muhammad and, presently, Baha’u’llah, are messengers from God.

Some of the principles of his teachings are men and women being equal, science and religion must work together, unity of all humankind, all coming together in every way and all religions are one.

Prayers from Buddism, Christianity, native spirituality and others were recited with grace and dignity. The service concluded with a song of peace.

The fellowship activity afterwards was filled with elevated conversation with open-hearted souls.

Submitted by Susan Black.

