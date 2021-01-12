The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash on Highway 1 in Coquitlam. A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $118,000 for the Savics to aid their long road to recovery. (Screenshot/YouTube)

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash on Highway 1 in Coquitlam. A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $118,000 for the Savics to aid their long road to recovery. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Funds top $117K for family of children seriously injured in Coquitlam crash

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash

Funds are pouring in from Coquitlam and the surrounding area to help a Serbian family injured in a serious car crash, which has left two children with life-altering injuries.

The Savic family was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Coquitlam on Dec. 27, after a gray Dodge Charger allegedly fled from police during an attempted traffic stop eastbound on Highway 1.

The Charger crashed into the Savic’s vehicle on Brunette Avenue, flipping it onto its roof, according to police. The driver of the Charger was also transported to hospital following the crash.

Two of the three children, both under the age of 13, remain in critical condition in medically-induced comas, according to GoFundMe organizer Dragana Mrakic, who is the president of the Mlada Srbadija folklore dance group where the Savic children danced.

READ ALSO: Surrey woman left with life-threatening injuries after Coquitlam crash

Mrakic said the children have sustained serious head injuries, resulting in brain damage affecting speech and motor skills, Meanwhile, the parents are unable to work due to injuries sustained from the crash.

READ ALSO: Coquitlam crash kills one person, injured two others

“They have a long road to recovery ahead of them,” Mrakic wrote. “In times of tragedy, we come together as a community to lift up the ones we love, the ones who are hurting and who need our support now, more than ever!”

As of Tuesday morning (Jan. 12), roughly 1,200 donors have raised $117,885 for the Savic family.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s police watchdog, is probing the incident to determine if police played a role in the incident.

Anyone with information about this crash is advised to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or at iiobc.ca.

 

@adameditor18
adam.louis@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Special weather statement in effect for all highway passes
Next story
Kelowna restaurant owner speaks out after customers dispute COVID-19 guidelines

Just Posted

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation is raising funds to support a new CT scanner and a mammography unit at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (File photo)
Fundraiser will help create new mammography unit Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Shuswap Lake Hospital Foundation also fundraising for new CT scanner

A Shuswap Search and Rescue team of nine hiked up Queest Mountain to retrieve a snowshoer who called for help after becoming disoriented on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020. (File photo)
Disoriented snowshoer rescued from Shuswap backcountry

Snowshoer’s preparedness aided Shuswap Search and Rescue team’s effort

Kamloops RCMP arrested Terrance Jones, 40, in Kamloops on Jan. 11 without incident. He is one of three men charged in connection with a stabbing in Blind Bay on Aug. 16, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Man charged with attempted murder in 2020 Shuswap stabbing arrested

RCMP arrest Terrance Jones in Kamloops, one of three men charged in Blind Bay incident

Police say hair found in Pritchard on Christmas morning 2020 appeared fake, dyed black. (File photo)
Chase RCMP request public’s help after clumps of hair found in rural area

Police say hair found in Pritchard on Christmas morning appeared fake, dyed black

Chase RCMP, ambulance summoned for man who said he accidentally locked himself out of residence and was cold. (Black Press file photo)
Chase RCMP summoned twice within hour for man who was cold

Both ambulance and police respond to call regarding resident suffering from cold

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

Vernon RCMP is investigating after a man was found breaking into the garage of a home in the BX, and allegedly produced a firearm before fleeing Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (File Photo)
Police on the hunt for armed home intruder in North Okanagan

A BX-area resident found the suspect, allegedly armed with a firearm, in their garage Friday morning

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

(Big White Ski Resort photo)
19 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

This brings the total number of cases to 162, 107 of which reside on the mountain

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

The RCMP and Interior Health are working together to improve response to mental health and substance abuse-related calls. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP and Interior Health working on mental health response

Groups have met to discuss better handling of mental health and substance abuse-related calls

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

Most Read