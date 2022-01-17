Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control work.
Work between Townley St. and 14th St. N for 142.5 km will keep the highway closed until 9 p.m. on Jan. 17.
No detour available.
UPDATE – #BCHwy1 Closed #Revelstoke to #GoldenBC for avalanche control. Estimated opening 9pm. https://t.co/cxrEER5leO #FieldBC @511Alberta
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 17, 2022
