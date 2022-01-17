Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Road will reopen at 9 p.m., no detour available

Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control work.

Work between Townley St. and 14th St. N for 142.5 km will keep the highway closed until 9 p.m. on Jan. 17.

No detour available.

READ MORE: B.C.’s police watchdog finds RCMP officer not at fault following snowmobile crash

READ MORE: ‘Really disturbed’: Fatal crash near Sicamous drives mayor’s road maintenance concerns

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
North Okanagan Knights fall to Osoyoos Coyotes
Next story
Trina Hunt’s family angry and frustrated as her murder remains unsolved

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care home. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health reports second-highest number of COVID-19 cases over weekend in B.C.

Several commercial tractor trailer units can be seen in this RCMP drone image of the Saturday, Jan. 8, collision on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm. Police are seeking more information about the incident that resulted in the death of one person and sent six others to hospital. (RCMP photo)
‘Really disturbed’: Fatal crash near Sicamous drives mayor’s road maintenance concerns

School District 83 announced, due to a staffing shortage, a two-day functional closure of Armstrong Elementary on Jan. 14 and 17 was being extended to Jan. 21. (File photo )
Closure of North Okanagan-Shuswap school extended after three staff test positive for COVID-19

School District 83 says immediate action was taken after rodent droppings were found in some rooms at Shuswap Middle School following the winter break. (File photo)
Pest control brought in to Salmon Arm school after rat droppings found