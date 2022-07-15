The location of the reported crash. (DriveBC)

Highway closure following vehicle incident just outside of Revelstoke

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m.

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 just outside of Revelstoke has caused a lane closure.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at Oak Dr. at approximately 11 a.m.

Crews are currently en route.

More to come.

