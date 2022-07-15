Highway closure following vehicle incident just outside of Revelstoke

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m.

The location of the reported crash. (DriveBC)

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 just outside of Revelstoke has caused a lane closure.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at Oak Dr. at approximately 11 a.m.

Crews are currently en route.

More to come.

#BCHwy1 EB Reports of a vehicle incident at Oak Drive in #Revelstoke that has a lane closure.

Crews are en route. Please watch for traffic control and pass with caution. pic.twitter.com/ivk4U3unLD — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 15, 2022

