Highway closure following vehicle incident just outside of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 just outside of Revelstoke has caused a lane closure.
Reports indicate that the incident occurred at Oak Dr. at approximately 11 a.m.
Crews are currently en route.
More to come.
