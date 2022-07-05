People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following the crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)

Loose trailer tire causes motorcyclist’s death near Revelstoke

The incident happened on Sunday, July 3, and caused Highway 1 to close for several hours

A motorcyclist was killed on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke over Canada Day weekend after being struck by a loose trailer tire.

Revelstoke RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to a report of the collision at approximately 2:20 p.m. on July 3, 2022, causing the highway to close for several hours as police investigated and recovered the vehicles involved.

According to RCMP, a pickup truck from Alberta that was heading west and pulling a utility trailer suddenly lost one of the trailer tires. The tire then bounced into eastbound traffic on a path towards a pair of motorcycles, narrowly missing the first but struck the driver of the second Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver, a 55-year-old male from Sooke, succumbed to his injuries at the scene despite life-saving efforts from a passerby physician from Germany and a nurse.

The passenger on the bike received injuries and was transported to the Royal Inland Hospital.

BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke is investigating the incident alongside the BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement program and the BC Coroners’ Service.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash, including anyone with dashboard camera video of pre-collision driving, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke at 250-814-8173.

