Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Multi-vehicle incident closes highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Assessment is in progress

  • Mar. 24, 2022 4:00 p.m.

A multi-vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden.

An assessment is currently in progress.

No detour is available at this time.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

