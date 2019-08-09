Your weather report for Friday, August 9th, 2019. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, air quality statement and risks of thunderstorms

Your weather report for Friday, August 9th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

You can expect high temperatures throughout the day with risks of thunderstorms later this evening.

A special air quality statement has been put in effect for the South Okanagan region as the Eagle Bluff wildfire continues to burn in Oliver.

In Kelowna: Increasing cloudiness throughout the day with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Your high will be 32 C.

Tonight: Cloudiness will clear this evening. Risk of thunderstorms early this evening. Low 16 C.

In Vernon: Increasing cloudiness. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 32 C.

Tonight: Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Clouds will clear later this evening. Low 16 C.

In Penticton: Increasing cloudiness throughout the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke and special air quality statement in effect. High 31 C. Humidex 34.

Tonight: Clearing this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local smoke. Low 17 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny throughout the morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 30 C. Humidex 34.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear late this evening. Low 15 C.

A look ahead:

Oh geese!

Environment Canada is reporting a not so sunny and bright weekend ahead.

Saturday and Sunday show a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms for the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

Wildfire update:

According to BC Wildfire Service, today marks day five as firefighting crews continue to fight the Eagle Bluff Wildfire in Oliver as it grows to 2300 hectares.

READ MORE: Alternate parking promoted for Okanagan Rail Trail

WATCH: 100 more fire officials called to fight Eagle Bluff wildfire

