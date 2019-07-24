Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, rain and chance of thunderstorms

Rain and clouds are expected to clear out by tonight

Clouds and rain are expected across the Okanagan today. (pixabay)

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s going to be a rainy and dark one, today folks.

Kelowna: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Your high will be 25 C.

Tonight: You can expect clear skies tonight with a low of 12 C.

Vernon: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 25 C.

Tonight: Clear skies tonight with a low of 12 C.

Penticton: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this morning. High 24 C.

Tonight: Clear evening today with a low of 11 C.

Salmon Arm: Showers ending near noon today then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 23 C.

Tonight: You can expect clear skies this evening with a low 10 C.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan Valley

Don’t worry about the rain! Environment Canada is calling for sun across the Okanagan starting tomorrow following through until the end of the weekend.

READ MORE: Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan

Report severe weather by using the hashtag #BCstorm.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico