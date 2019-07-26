Your weather forecast for Friday, July 26th, 2019. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny throughout the day with risk of thunderstorms tonight

Your weather forecast for Friday, July 26th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Mr. Golden Sunshine is back… For the day.

Kelowna: Your Friday morning is looking clear and sunny. There will be minimal cloud coverage throughout the day. You can expect a high of 31 C with a UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies this evening. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

Vernon: You can expect a sunny start with increasing cloudiness throughout the day. High of 31 C with a UV index 8.

Tonight: Partly cloudy tonight. 60 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. You can expect a low of 17 C.

Penticton: It’s going to be a hot one! A warm and sunny start to the day in Penticton. Your high will be 34 C with a humidex 36 C. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness throughout the evening. 30 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18 C tonight.

Salmon Arm: Sun, sun and more sun. Your high is 30 C with a humidex of 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: You can expect a mainly cloudy evening. 40 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Your low is 18 C.

READ MORE: Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century

Environment Canada is calling for more sunshine throughout the weekend and onwards until Thursday next week.

READ MORE: Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves the province money

Wildfire update:

According to BC Wildfire Service, crews are still monitoring the Richter Mountain fire near the north end of Osoyoos Lake. They reported that 20 personnel remained on-site overnight with heavy equipment. To report a wildfire in British Columbia, call 1 800 663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone.)

