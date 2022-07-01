PHOTOS: Celebrating Canada Day in Revelstoke

Revelstoke’s young bikers chasing the parade. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Cooling off with a spritz of water on Canada Day. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Bullseye from the float. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Waves and smiles from the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club float. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Cruising through Mackenzie Ave. in style. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Peter Bernacki driving Mayor Gary Sulz to Queen Elizabeth Park for the flag raising ceremony. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Members of the Revelstoke RCMP wearing their scarlet uniforms. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) MLA Doug Clovechok and his wife attended Canada Day in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) A sea of bikes on Mackenzie Ave. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) A member of Parks Canada waving the Canadian flag. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Conducting the band at Queen Elizabeth Park. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Representing Revelstoke Fire and Rescue at the Canada Day parade. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Revelstoke Search and Rescue rode their boat through the parade. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Revelstoke RCMP throwing out candy for children. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Smiling faces and a sea of red filled the downtown core as Revelstokians came out in droves to celebrate Canada Day.

The day began with the Legion Pancake Breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by bike decorating for Revelstoke’s young riders at Grizzly Plaza.

At 1 p.m., people lined the streets of downtown to take in the Canada Day parade, highlighted by vintage rides, creative floats, and appearances form the city’s most influential figures.

The crowd then made their way to Queen Elizabeth Park for the flag raising ceremony. MLA Doug Clovechok, Mayor Gary Sulz, and Museum and Archives Curator Cathy English addressed the crowd. Plenty of food, live music, and games followed.

